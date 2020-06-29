BC Ferries is apologizing to angry customers who were stuck aboard the Coastal Renaissance in the waters near the Duke Point Terminal for approximately four hours last night.

Deborah Marshall with BC Ferries takes us through what happened.

“We did experience a mechanical failure with the Coastal Renaissance last night, it was an electrical issue that cropped up shortly after the vessel had departed our Duke Point terminal,” said Marshall.

“Unfortunately, we did need tugs to assist the vessel, the tugs arrived at approximately 10:30 pm and the vessel arrived back at Duke Point at about 12:30 am this morning,” said Marshall.

Marshall said the Coastal Renaissance was back in operation.

“Repairs were made to the vessel overnight and the vessel did go back into service this morning. We do have a highly trained group of engineers that work on our vessel, unfortunately, they weren’t able to fix it right away last night, but the vessel has been repaired,” said Marshall.

She said customers aboard the vessel have been issued refunds and they were offered complimentary food and drinks.