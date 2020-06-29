Announcement at the site of the new Cowichan Secondary School. Photo supplied by Michelle Staples Duncan Mayor Facebook page.

The $82.1 million dollar Cowichan Secondary School replacement is one step closer to reality after an announcement earlier today.

Cowichan Secondary School opened in 1950 and its replacement is slated to open in 2023. The existing school is more than 50 years old, is bursting at the seams, and is unable to accommodate the growth in enrolment within the district.

School District 79 Board Chair Candace Spilsbury said today’s event was significant and there is cause for celebration.

“It’s a sign that’s a physical reminder of the site and the tremendous work the community has undertaken to arrive at this point and it was a bit of a celebration about the things to come,” said Spilsbury.

The site of the new school will be in downtown Duncan, behind the Community Centre, and adjacent to VIU Cowichan.

Spilsbury said the new school will make a major impact throughout the community.

“It’s going to be an incredible, new, innovative school that will prepare our learners in that school and prepare the community around various aspects of learning,” said Spilsbury.

Construction on the school is anticipated to be completed by the fall of 2023.