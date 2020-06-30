BC Ferries Adds Extra Sailings
BC Ferry coming into port. Supplied by BC Ferries Annual Report 2014-15.
BC Ferries has announced that it’s adding more sailings to summer schedules on routes servicing Vancouver Island.
Effective Thursday, eight additional round trip sailings will be added to the Langdale – Horseshoe Bay and the Duke Point – Tsawwassen runs.
Thirty additional round trips will be added to the Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay route.
“We are keeping capacity well ahead of demand all through the recovery,” said Mark Collins, BC Ferries’ President & CEO. “Ferry traffic has returned to an average of about 30 per cent lower than this time last year. We are forecasting that it will be two to three years before traffic returns to pre-COVID levels.”
The additions to the Duke Point – Tsawwassen route won’t be reflected at the BC Ferries website until tomorrow.
There were major delays on many sailings across the fleet yesterday, but BC Ferries is providing tips to help the transportation giant provide the best service possible.
Tips for passengers:
- Return to your vehicle promptly before arrival
- Park within 60 centimetres (24 inches) of the vehicle in front of you on the deck of the ship
- During loading and unloading, our team is focussed on our safety. Please direct any questions to the staff before or after loading, instead of during loading. We will be happy to assist you after you are safely on or off the ship
- When loading, follow the car in front of you promptly and carefully
- Understand that sometimes the captain may choose to sail with some empty deck space in order to balance on-time performance with capacity
- Respect ferry workers and follow their directions with care