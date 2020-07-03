Vancouver Island Health is reminding women and couples who are expecting a child to consider contacting a local health unit to take advantage of the Baby Bed program.

Expectant parents from the Malahat north can access the program by calling their local public health unit.

They will be connected with a Public Health Nurse for any questions or issues they may have, receive pre- and post-birth support, and learn about safe sleep practices for babies.

Families will then be able to pick up their boxes bed at their health unit.

In 2019, Island Health extended its Baby Bed program to include all families on central and north Vancouver Island.

The baby bed concept was introduced more than 80 years ago in Finland.

The country now has one of the lowest infant mortality rates in the world.

Island Health says the beds can be used until a baby is four or five months old, or when it begins to roll.