The operator of the Tube Shack in Lake Cowichan says customers are responding well to the restrictions that have been placed on tubing this summer.

Aaron Frisby says business is quieter than it would normally be, but he says people have been receptive to the COVID-19 standards and the limits on how many people can launch on the Cowichan River each half-hour.

The Tube Shack is using a separate vehicle to return the tubes at the end of the journey to allow space for physical distancing.

He says a cube van is bringing tubes back and that provides more space on the bus.

Frisby says physical distancing during transportation was the biggest challenge for them.

Tube Shack customers must book online in advance and the number who can go out on the Cowichan River each half-hour is controlled.

Earlier this year, Lake Cowichan council voted to suspend river tubing this year.

Council was concerned it would be too difficult for people to properly physical distance in the area where tubing customers would pay and then pick up their tubes before launching.

Frisby was able to come to an agreement with Lake Cowichan to allow the tubing to go ahead with restrictions and physical distancing protocols in place.