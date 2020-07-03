Today (Friday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Lisa Beare.

We touched on a number of topics including:

  • Salvaging the tourism season in BC with more domestic travellers
  • The re-opening of hotels, motels, and resorts during Phase 3 of the recovery plan
  • Negative financial impact COVID-19 has had on the sector
  • The ability to acquire more domestic travellers with WestJet and Air Canada ending physically distanced flights
  • Financial support for seasonal businesses
  • How sports organizations and leagues can operate during the pandemic

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: