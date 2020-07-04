Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon.

There have been a total of 2,947 cases in British Columbia.

Six cases previously reported in the province have removed from the total because they were residents of another province.

There are 162 active cases of COVID-19 in the province and 2,608 people who tested positive have recovered.

Presently, 19 individuals are hospitalized, and two of them are in intensive care. The remainder are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 132 cases in the Island Health region, 995 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 1,553 in the Fraser Health region, 202 in the Interior Health region and 65 in the Northern Health region.

There were no new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday and the total of remains at 177 deaths in British Columbia.

There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks and the outbreak at Langley Lodge has been declared over.

In total, three long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one acute-care facility have active outbreaks.