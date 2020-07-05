Sonia Furstenau has announced that her leadership campaign will join several other organizations in boycotting Facebook ads this month.

Furstenau’s campaign is going to avoid Facebook ads, as part of the Stop Hate for Profit campaign aimed at making Facebook more accountable for promoting hateful content.

Furstenau and Kim Darwin are the only two candidates who have come forward to run for the BC Green Party leadership.

In order to vote for the next BC Green Party leader, you can either register as a member of the BC Green Party or as a registered supporter by September 2.

Voting runs from September 5 to 13 and the leader will be announced on September 14.

Former BC Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver announced he would be stepping down as party leader (effective January 20), creating the need for a leadership contest.