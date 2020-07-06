After finishing first in her group, Brandee Peart is into the quarterfinals of the Maxim Cover Girl contest.

The mother of six, who struggled with self-esteem issues as a child, took up modeling as a hobby and has made it to the quarters.

Voting runs from noon today through July 16.

The winner of the Maxim Cover Girl contest wins $25,000 dollars, a photoshoot, and worldwide recognition.

The grand-prize winner will be determined on August 13.