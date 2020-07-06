Duncan's Brandee Peart is 3rd in Maxim Cover Girl Contest. Photo Supplied by Maxim Cover Girl website.

After finishing first in her group, Brandee Peart is into the quarterfinals of the Maxim Cover Girl contest.

The mother of six, who struggled with self-esteem issues as a child, took up modeling as a hobby and has made it to the quarters.

Voting runs from noon today through July 16.

The winner of the Maxim Cover Girl contest wins $25,000 dollars, a photoshoot, and worldwide recognition.

The grand-prize winner will be determined on August 13.