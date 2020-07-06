The two boys who went missing in the Lake Cowichan area have been found, they are safe, and are returning home to Langford.

18-year-old Dylan Deroy and 15-year-old Jordan Phillion traveled to the Lake Cowichan area yesterday and were driving a white GMC Sonoma.

That vehicle broke down, leaving them stranded on a back road in the Copper Canyon area in Chemainus.

Corporal Chris Dovell with the West Shore RCMP thanks all first responders, search and rescue personnel, and community members for their hard work in finding the boys.