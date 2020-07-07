Our local Member of Parliament is responding to Canadian Ranger Corey Hurran breaching the grounds of Rideau Hall recently with shotguns, revolvers, and a rifle.

In a tweet, Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor wrote, “You don’t break into the grounds where the PM lives, armed with multiple loaded firearms, wanting to have a chat.”

MacGregor said we need to call this what it is, ‘an act of terror’ and it’s surprising at the way this incident has been portrayed in the Canadian media.

“The way its been portrayed in the media is problematic because I think we need to call this out for what it is, it’s an act of terror; when a person tries to intimidate or threaten the head of our government with loaded weapons,” said MacGregor. “I’m actually quite surprised that this hasn’t been more of a newsworthy event.”

Corey Hurran, a 46-year-old Canadian Ranger from Manitoba breached the grounds of Rideau Hall, where the Prime Minister was staying on Thursday, with loaded shotguns, a rifle, and a revolver.

MacGregor said it’s surprising how the media is portraying this ‘act of terrorism,’ and this type of incident needs to be condemned.

“I just think we need to condemn this kind of thing and express our condolences to the Prime Minister and to his family, it must have been a very scary thing,” said MacGregor. “He has good security around him but the fact that it happened in the first place is very problematic.”

On Friday, Hurran was charged with 22 offences, the majority of which were firearms-related charges.

They included Careless Use of a Firearm, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, and Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm.

He remains in custody and is expected back in court on July 17th.