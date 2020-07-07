One New Case on Vancouver Island, No New Deaths
Dr. Bonnie Henry. Photo supplied by YouTube feed of announcement.
There are 12 new COVID19 cases in BC and after six deaths were announced over the Canada Day long weekend, there have been no deaths since yesterday.
A new case has been confirmed on Vancouver Island.
There are no new healthcare facility outbreaks, three active outbreaks are a reality, two in long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one in acute-care.
Sixteen people are in hospital, four are in intensive care, and 2,645 people have fully recovered from the Coronavirus.
COVID19 Cases by Health Region:
Fraser Health – 1,576 (+6 cases)
Vancouver Coastal Health – 1,013 (+5 cases)
Interior Health – 203
Island Health – 133 (+1 case)
Northern Health – 65