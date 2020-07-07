There are 12 new COVID19 cases in BC and after six deaths were announced over the Canada Day long weekend, there have been no deaths since yesterday.

A new case has been confirmed on Vancouver Island.

There are no new healthcare facility outbreaks, three active outbreaks are a reality, two in long-term care or assisted-living facilities and one in acute-care.

Sixteen people are in hospital, four are in intensive care, and 2,645 people have fully recovered from the Coronavirus.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 1,576 (+6 cases)

Vancouver Coastal Health – 1,013 (+5 cases)

Interior Health – 203

Island Health – 133 (+1 case)

Northern Health – 65