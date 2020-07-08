The Coastal Cafe and Arbutus Coffee Bar are reopening with limited menus on a number of BC Ferries routes, along with the Lands End building at Swartz Bay.

Packaged food and limited hot food services are now available on seven routes.

All hot food will be served in packaging for customers to take to their vehicles, outer deck, or limited cafeteria seating.

Effective Friday, Passages onboard store on the Spirit of British Columbia, Spirit of Vancouver Island (these boats travel between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen), Queen of Cowichan, and Queen of Oak Bay (these boats travelling between Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay) will be reopening.

BC Ferries is strictly adhering to safety protocols put into place by both the provincial and federal governments.

Affected routes: