Construction project near Cowichan Hospice House. Photo supplied by City of Duncan website.

The new Cowichan Hospice House is coming along and offsite construction commences today in the area.

New curbs, gutters, and sidewalks will be installed on Jubilee, Cavell, and Cairnsmore Streets.

Flaggers will be in the area, but drivers are asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

If you have any questions call Public Works at 250-746-5321.