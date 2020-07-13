Free three-hour parking lot coming to Duncan. Photo supplied by City of Duncan website.

The City of Duncan is aiming to make the downtown parking situation a little easier for drivers.

Starting today, a contractor will start converting an empty lot at 135 Kenneth Street into a temporary three-hour free customer parking lot.

The sidewalk will be closed during construction and the entrance to the lot will be moved to the centre.

The lot will be scraped, the contractor will add gravel to level it, and cement tire bumpers will be placed around it.

The estimated date of completion is August 1.