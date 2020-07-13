Remember before the pandemic, people would go to the Duncan Farmers Market, their dogs would sniff each other and vendors would offer local products?

We are still in the pandemic, but the Duncan Farmers Market saw people lined up down the street over the weekend.

More than 80 vendors took part and most sold out of their products.

There are perhaps a few reasons for the spike in customers; people are tired of being cooped up at home and want to support local businesses by buying products produced here in the Cowichan Valley.