Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced an additional 62 COVID19-related cases in BC since Friday, along with two additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 189.

“Now is the time to pay attention to how we are feeling and what we are doing, to keep ourselves and those around us safe,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry. “Until a vaccine or effective treatment is available, our focus is to keep new cases low and slow. And to do this, all of us need to do our part, to show kindness and patience with those around us and take precautions to protect each other.”

There are no new cases on Vancouver Island, the total remains at 135.

In total, 208 cases are active in BC and 14 people are in hospital.

As far as recoveries are concerned, 2,718 people have fully recovered from the novel Coronavirus.

There are no new healthcare facility outbreaks and three throughout the province, two in long-term care or assisted-living facilities, and one in acute care.

“While the provincial health officer’s order is for no more than 50 people at any gathering, fewer faces and bigger spaces is our guide to move forward. This is important to remember when attending private parties, which tend to be indoors, gathering people from a variety of places,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry. “Spending an extended period of time, even an evening together with a number of people in an enclosed space, increases the likelihood that you will be exposed to someone with COVID-19. As much as possible, British Columbians are asked to avoid closed spaces, crowds, and close contact with others.

Henry issued this warning, “To keep new cases low, we need to use layers of protection. To always stay home and not travel when ill, even if we may think it is a cold or allergies; to wash our hands regularly; keep a safe distance from others and use a mask when it is more challenging to maintain physical distance.

For the latest medical updates, including case counts, prevention, risks, and testing, visit: http://www.bccdc.ca/

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 1,643

Vancouver Coastal Health – 1,012

Interior Health – 209

Island Health – 132

Northern Health – 65