Oceanside RCMP responded to a number of 911 calls about a man at Wembley Mall in Parksville, who was acting hostile at the BC Liquor Store.

The man was reportedly yelling, pushing, and kicking the display shelves, he then ran into the parking lot where he knocked down two elderly men, before jumping up and down on the roofs of a number of vehicles while screaming.

The man, who is well known to police, then fled on foot before being arrested without incident on Church Road, as police set up a perimeter around a farmers field after receiving a tip from one of the complainants.

The 40-year-old man has no fixed address and is expected in court on July 14.

If you were assaulted in this incident, call the Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111 to report it.