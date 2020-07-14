Cowichan Lake has nearly seven times the water stored today as compared to the same time last year.

To date, Cowichan Lake is 88 percent full, compared to last July, when the lake had just 13 percent of the water level remaining.

Brian Houle is the Manager of Environment with Catalyst Paper, the operator of the Cowichan Weir, and he said conditions support the full flow of a little more than seven cubic metres a second.

Weather is expected to be dry in the next week and for much of August.