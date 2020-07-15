The historic Bastion on Front Street in Nanaimo. Photo supplied by Google Maps.

Nanaimo’s Bastion is the last remaining wooden Hudson’s Bay bastion in North America and RCMP is looking for those responsible for setting it ablaze.

The historic landmark sustained damage from a fire that, following an investigation, was deemed to have started in the stairwell at the lower door.

The fire spread to the door and frame before a good samaritan stopped and put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher.

Two people were seen at the fire at the time of the incident and while no one was in the historic landmark at the time of the fire, it contains objects that have significant historical value.

If you have any information about who started this fire, call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.