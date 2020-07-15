Brandee Peart is second in the quarters. Photo supplied by Maxim Cover Girl Contest website.

Duncan’s Brandee Peart is second in quarterfinal voting for the 2020 Maxim Cover Girl Contest.

Peart needs to be first in her group to move on and voting ends tomorrow night at 8.

The mother of six, who struggled with self-esteem issues as a child, took up modelling as a hobby.

The winner of the Maxim Cover Girl contest wins $25,000 dollars, a photoshoot, and worldwide recognition.

The grand-prize winner will be determined on August 13.