Intersection of Chemainus Road and River Road. Supplied by Google Maps.

A construction project continues on Chemainus Road, between Fir and Cedar Street, and is expected to wrap up Friday.

Drivers can expect a lane closure, as Chemainus Road will be subject to paving and bike lane additions, resulting in single-lane alternating traffic.

This is part of Phase Two of the Chemainus Road Corridor Upgrade project, which also includes the installation of landscaping and rain gardens, new signage, and new fencing on the east side of Chemainus Road.

The Municipality of North Cowichan awarded the Phase Two contract to Milestone Contracting Incorporated in late June.

Flaggers will be on-site and the construction will run from 7 am to 5 pm.