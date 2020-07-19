The Independent Investigations Office has launched an investigation to determine if the RCMP were responsible for the death of a man shortly after he was released from cells.

On the afternoon of July 15, a North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP officer found an intoxicated man near Alexander Street in Duncan.

The man was arrested for being intoxicated in a public space and was booked in the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP cells.

He was released early the next morning and RCMP were called to assist Emergency Health Services with a man who was found dead at a unit at Warmland House.

The investigation will help to determine whether police action or inaction played a role in the man’s death.