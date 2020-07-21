Some experts say the 2019 drought was the worst one since the Cowichan Weir was built in the 50's. Robertson River, below Honeymoon Bay Road. Supplied by Cowichan Lake and River Stewardship Society.

We are in much better shape to avoid drought in 2020 than we were in last year, but only time will tell.

The hot, dry weather is here and is expected to stick around for weeks and with the snowpack gone, Manager of Environment with Catalyst Paper Brian Houle is making some rough predictions.

He said that there is enough water to sustain 7.1 cubic metres a second of water passing through the Cowichan Weir until November 10.

The final day of weir operations is expected to be no later than November 5.

On July 13, Houle said that Cowichan Lake was at 88 percent capacity, compared to 13 percent on the same day of 2019.