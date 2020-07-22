The Salvation Army and Thrift Store in Duncan has seen significant demand for donations during the pandemic.

The demand has been so great that Executive Director Dave Maandag said its been an overwhelming challenge to process all the donations.

“We have seen quite a lot of people wanting to drop off, more than we can actually handle, we’ve got a small location here in Duncan, we’re trying to process all the items, we have to quarantine everything for a day, just to make sure that everybody is safe in handling that,” said Maandag. “Once we get through the processing, then we try to get it out into the store.”

“We just know that we are getting quite a lot of people who are showing up, who are calling in, and we are grateful that people are actually calling in to check and see if we are taking donations,” said Maandag. “Generally speaking, early in the mornings we are able to take a little bit more than later in the day. People in the mornings will fill everything up and we’ll have to shut down.”

Anyone looking to make a donation is encouraged to call ahead.

The number is 250-746-7032.