Man vaping in the dark. Man vaping in the dark. Photo by Koke Mayayo on Unsplash.

The provincial government is introducing regulations to fully implement the vaping action plan, announced back in November 2019.

Regulations restrict the content, flavour, packaging, advertising, and sale of vapour products in our province.

The Ministries of Health and Education are also establishing a provincial youth advisory council to develop, pilot and launch youth-informed strategies to reduce vaping among younger populations.

“We heard from young people across the province that vaping companies are targeting them with a product that poses a real and serious health and addiction risks,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “That’s why we are bringing in regulations to keep vapour products away from developing lungs and to prevent nicotine addiction. We know youth are eager to get involved in this action, and I’ve seen promising work through early youth engagement to help influence their peers and stop this dangerous trend of addiction.”

The new E-Substances Regulation restricts the amount of nicotine in vapour and liquid pods to 20 milligrams or millilitres.

Also, retailers are required to sell only vapour products that are plainly packaged and have labels containing health warnings.

The provincial youth advisory council will launch in September 2020, through a partnership between the ministries of Education and Health. The council will be established next month and will also monitor and evaluate the overall impact of the plan.

“Schools are the perfect place to talk with young people about the negative effects vaping can have on their health and development, so they have the knowledge they need to make decisions about the use of nicotine and tobacco,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Education. “That’s why we worked with students and health experts to find the best ways to reach British Columbia’s youth and their families for a campaign that will go a long way in promoting healthy choices for kids.”

For vapers who are looking to quit, the Province is providing support through QuitNow, a quit-smoking service.