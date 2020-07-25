North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP Inspector Chris Bear presented a quarterly report to Duncan Council earlier this week.

Calls for service have decreased by 12 percent in the first six months of 2020, as compared to the same period of 2019. (11,381 – 2019, 9993 – 2020).

Of the nearly ten thousand calls in 2020, 51 percent of them have been in North Cowichan, which has 32 funded officers, while 21 percent of calls were in Duncan.

Crime falling under the category of theft over $5,000 dollars saw a 500-percent jump at the North Cowichan/Duncan detachment and a 300-percent increase in the municipality itself.

Drug possession files in North Cowichan increased from 56 in 2019 to an even 100 between April and June of this year, a 79-percent increase.