The End of the Line for Two Island Models
Brandee Peart made it to the quarters in the Maxim Cover Girl 2020 Contest.
The run to become the next Maxim Cover Girl is over for a mother of six from Duncan.
Brandee Peart finished second in her group in the quarterfinals, meaning she was eliminated from contention.
Peart said she struggled with self-esteem issues as a child and she took up modelling as a hobby.
It was a heck of a run for Peart, but the grand-prize winner of the contest will earn $25,000 dollars, a photoshoot, and worldwide recognition.
Campbell River’s Kristy Watkins finished third in her group.
Photo courtesy Maxim Cover Girl Contest 2020.