Brandee Peart made it to the quarters in the Maxim Cover Girl 2020 Contest.

The run to become the next Maxim Cover Girl is over for a mother of six from Duncan.

Brandee Peart finished second in her group in the quarterfinals, meaning she was eliminated from contention.

Peart said she struggled with self-esteem issues as a child and she took up modelling as a hobby.

It was a heck of a run for Peart, but the grand-prize winner of the contest will earn $25,000 dollars, a photoshoot, and worldwide recognition.

Campbell River’s Kristy Watkins finished third in her group.