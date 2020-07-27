Starting today, the Planning, Building, and Engineering Departments at the Municipality of North Cowichan are open to the public by appointment.

However, despite North Cowichan staff taking appointments, they still recommend that residents do business with the municipality over the phone or online when possible.

“Even though staff are available to meet with residents face-to-face, we still want folks to try and access services remotely. It’s imperative we continue to prioritize the health and safety of both the public and our staff as we work to deliver the highest level of service we can,” said Mayor Al Siebring.

North Cowichan is accepting and processing completed applications for building permits, subdivisions, and land development.

Applications may be submitted by mail or left in the designated drop-box in the lower lobby.

Building permit applications are accepted online and forms can be downloaded on the municipality website.

Anyone interested in filling out an application is encouraged to contact North Cowichan staff first to confirm requirements and submission procedures.