The Cowichan watershed is poised to avoid another drought. Photo supplied by Lake Cowichan Town Happenings Facebook page.

Despite the heatwave, there should be enough water locally to avoid another drought.

Manager of Environment with Catalyst Paper Brian Houle said even in these hot, dry conditions, a shortage of water isn’t likely.

Rain is expected in the long-range forecast and river flows are healthy and should be maintained for the rest of the summer.

The river flow through the Cowichan Weir is at 7.1 cubic metres a second.