As the long weekend approaches BC Ferries is offering advice for smooth sailing.

The corporation recommends booking in advance for the sailing you want to take.

It warns that customers who don’t book in advance should expect sailing waits, and people travelling without a reservation on the Horseshoe Bay to Langdale and Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay routes should expect multiple sailing waits.

BC Ferries says Thursday and Friday afternoons, Saturday morning, the BC Day Monday and the following Tuesday morning are the busiest times.

Travellers are also advised to get to the ferry terminals at least an hour before your sailing as COVID-19 screening makes things a little longer during check-in.

BC Ferries urges responsible behaviour while on board, such maintaining physical distance from other passengers while seated and moving around the vessel, and wearing a face covering when physical distancing isn’t possible.

Other tips include:

– Bring and wear a face covering at terminals, on board and/or if you choose to leave your vehicle.

– Remain in your vehicle if you’re driving on board, where possible.

– “Grab and go” limited hot food and items on select vessels and routes; take them back

to your vehicle, or to an outside deck as limited seating is available in the cafeteria.

– Maintain a physical distance of at least 2 metres from passengers and crew.

– If travelling without a booking or as a foot passenger on the Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay route consider an alternate route, such as Tsawwassen – Duke Point or Tsawwassen – Swartz Bay. The Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay route may reach passenger capacity at popular travel times.

BC Ferries also says if your schedule is flexible, travel at less busy times.

– For the Horseshoe Bay – Langdale route, less busy times are the 9:25 pm and 11:30 pm sailings departing Horseshoe Bay, and the 6:20 am, 8:15 pm and 10:30

pm departing Langdale.

– For the Horseshoe Bay – Departure Bay route, less busy times are the 8:30 pm and 10:40 pm departing Horseshoe Bay, and the 10:40 pm departing Departure Bay.