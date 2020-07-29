Forty-one new cases of COVID19 were announced yesterday afternoon, but no new deaths were reported.

No new cases have been reported on Vancouver Island.

“There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks and the outbreak at St. Paul’s Hospital neonatal intensive care unit has now been declared over. In total, one long-term care facility and one acute-care facility have active outbreaks,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry. “There are no new community outbreaks. Currently, there are 20 cases on Haida Gwaii and 31 cases connected to Fraser Valley Packers Inc. Public health teams continue to support these active outbreaks. Of note, there are no health concerns related to the consumption of fruit from Fraser Valley Packers Inc. However, people are reminded to always wash fruit and vegetables before eating them.”

Community exposure events continue in the Okanagan. “There continue to be additional community exposure events throughout the province. An alert has been issued for Liquid Zoo in Kelowna. Anyone who may have been at the night club from July 15 to 18 is asked to monitor themselves closely, limit their contact with others, and contact 811 to get tested if symptoms develop,” said Dr. Henry.

A full listing of community exposure events related to flights and others within each health authority is available through the BC Centre for Disease Control, as well as on health authority websites.

There are 259 active cases, six people are in hospital, and two are in intensive care.

Two outbreaks continue, as there are now 20 cases on Haida Gwaii and 31 that are connected to the outbreak at Fraser Valley Packers Inc.

The recovery rate is 87 percent, as 3,109 have recovered from COVID19 in BC.

COVID19 Cases by Health Region:

Fraser Health – 1,846

Vancouver Coastal Health – 1,071

Interior Health – 356

Island Health – 143

Northern Health – 86

Reside outside of Canada – 60