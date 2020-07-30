Government of BC logo. Supplied by the Government of BC Facebook page.

The Cowichan Intercultural Society and Liminal Spaces in Ladysmith and Nanaimo are receiving provincial funding to combat racism.

The money is coming from the Resilience BC program, a province-wide anti-racism network established in November of last year.

Cowichan Intercultural Society executive director Lynn Weaver says the money will “help amplify grassroots actions” in the community.

Cowichan MLA Sonia Furstenau says the work of the Cowichan Intercultural Society and others is integral to addressing racism and shaping inclusive and resilient communities.

Furstenau says, “these hard-working groups have done extraordinary work to celebrate and support diversity in the region.”

Seven organizations on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast are sharing in 52-thousand dollars in grants

Throughout BC, 34 organizations were selected by Resilience BC to provide services in 40 communities.