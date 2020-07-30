Pilots Report Laser Strikes at Night Near Chemainus
Photograph by Chris Leipelt
Transport Canada says three aircraft have reported laser strikes at night while flying in the Chemainus area.
On July 28th, the pilots of two planes belonging to a flying club in the Vancouver area reported seeing a beam of green light from what appeared to be a hand-held laser.
The Transport Canada Aviation Incident Report says the first report of the laser was to air traffic controllers in Victoria from a Cessna 152 flying near Saltair.
The pilot reported the beam of the laser came from a residential area and was being moved around rapidly in the way a person would use a hand-held laser device.
The incident lasted about 30-seconds.
The Victoria tower then received a report from a helicopter pilot in the area who also reported that a beam from a laser near Chemainus had hit their aircraft.
The pilot of another plane from the same flight school a few minutes behind the first plane reported seeing a laser while flying over the Chemainus area.
That pilot had earlier reported being flashed by a hand-held laser in the Chemainus area on June 26th.