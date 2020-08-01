The Cowichan Valley School District will spend this month completing its plan for the resumption of school in September.

On Wednesday, BC’s education minister revealed the provincial plan for the next stage in returning children to in-class instruction.

School District 79 says health and Safety protocols are being updated and funding is being allocated to support this.

The district says schools are the best place for students as their social and emotional development, education, and mental health all benefit.

The Ministry has introduced learning group numbers for elementary and secondary schools and detailed cleaning routines, as well as the availability of reusable masks when physical distancing is not possible.

Cowichan School Board Chair Candace Spilsbury says the district is planning for a smooth transition.

“Over the next weeks we will be modifying our return to school plans and working with our union partners to ensure a good transition back to class for all of our learners.”

New information will be available for parents and students by August 26 on the new learning group structure and details of any schedule changes.