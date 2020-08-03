Residents of Duncan with questions and concerns about supportive housing units proposed for White Road will have a chance to learn more about the project this month and will get a chance to participate in the process.

BC Housing will hold two Neighbourhood Dialogue Sessions to provide information and updates.

They are planned for August 11th and August 19th.

The purpose of the meetings is to discuss ways of creating an inclusive community that supports the new housing initiative and its residents.

One of the plans is to create a Community Advisory Committee to support the successful integration of the new building and residents.

The committee will have community members, staff from BC Housing, Duncan, Island Health, the RCMP, and community organizations.

Another aim of the dialogue sessions is to reassure area residents that the project operators will have the experience, there will be round the clock staffing, a care process to assess and select residents. There will also be security and regular clean-ups of the property and surrounding areas.

To learn more about the project or register for upcoming sessions residents can visit a webpage created by BC Housing.