Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says there are 146 new COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total case count in B.C to 3,787.

Vancouver Island has two new confirmed cases, bringing its total to 146.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says health officials weren’t shocked to see the high numbers but are concerned if the trend continues.

The province’s health officer says they knew that events that had happened in the previous couple of weeks would lead to more people who had been exposed to developing an illness.

According to Dr. Henry, “We are now seeing people who were exposed up to two weeks ago. This is a concern because the majority are related to what happened prior to this long weekend.”

Dr. Henry says the source of the new cases varies with some related to private gatherings or small parties that happened over the last month. Others are from travel within B.C and Canada, and some are from those who have travelled to B.C from outside of the country.

No matter the source, Dr. Henry says we have to remember to follow basic public health guidelines, especially if we plan to be indoors, in close proximity to others.

British Columbia currently has 319 active COVID-19 cases, with 3,273 people fully recovered.

Since the start of the pandemic, over 265,000 tests have been conducted.