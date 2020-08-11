A Nanaimo’s woman is five hundred thousand dollars richer and will fulfill her dream of owning a luxury “Supersonic” hairdryer. Debra Allen says her wish might surprise her friends and family since she has short hair, but she’s had her eye on the premium hairdryer for a long time.

Allen purchased a lottery ticket at Super Save Gas on Bowen Road in Nanaimo and scanned her ticket during a coffee break at work. Her coworkers were the first to learn about her big win.

“They all started jumping up and down,” she recalled. “I guess I was in shock because my face was just blank.”

Since travelling isn’t possible right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Allen said that in addition to the hairdryer, she will invest the win in her upcoming retirement with her spouse. She has also been perusing the RV market since camping on Vancouver Island is one of her favourite pastimes.

“I always dreamed of winning,” Allen said. “It is really hard to fathom that it’s real.”

Allen was one of two ticket-holders in B.C. to match the third set of seven numbers from the July 28th Lotto Max draw. The other winner is from Maple Ridge. Allen claimed her prize using BCLC’s temporary alternate prize-claim process.

So far in 2020, B.C. lottery players have claimed more than $59 million in winnings from Lotto Max.