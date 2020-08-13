The Shawnigan Lake RCMP are investigating a missing person report.

The police request the public’s assistance in locating Christopher Lambert, who was last seen during the evening of August 3rd in Cobble Hill.

The 37-year-old Indigenous man is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, has black hair in a buzz cut, and full sleeve tattoos on both arms.

He was wearing black shorts and a white hoodie.

Anyone with information on Christopher Lambert is urged to contact the Shawnigan Lake RCMP at 250-743-5514, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).