The Nanaimo RCMP is asking anyone with information to that would help in the investigation a serious assault to come forward.

On August 10th, police were called to the 6400 block of Metral Drive where paramedics were treating a 40 year old man.

He had been attacked from behind while walking to Superstore gas station and suffered fractured facial bones and a concussion.

It happened near a bus stop on Metral Drive at around 11:30 am, and police believe the person responsible may have escaped South on Metral Drive.

Nanaimo RCMP is seeking witnesses or dash cam video that may have captured the incident.

Contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345, or Crime Stoppers www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477.