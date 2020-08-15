The heat is back on for the weekend.

Meteorologist Armel Castellan with Environment Canada says a “transient” ridge of high pressure will give the Cowichan Valley a giving sunny and hot weekend.

It’s not expected to be one for the record books, but plenty of water, sun hats and sun screen should be on the list of things to carry when you’re outdoors.

According to Castellan, “Sunday is the big day, go to the beach maybe before 11 am and after 3 pm so that you don’t get burned, (there’s) a lot of UV at this time of year, the UV index is at eight.”

While they’re forecasting a high of 31 degrees on Sunday, he says it will not be enough to beat the 33.4 degrees recorded on August 16th in 2010.

“The values for Duncan, in order to hit a daytime high, you really need that 33.9 to 34 degree threshold.”

Today’s forecast high is 29 degrees, well short of the 34.5 degrees of August 15th in 2010.

Castellan says the short term ridge of high pressure will keep skies sunny for just a few days and clouds and showers are forecast by the middle of next week.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, by calling 1 800 663-5555 or *5555 on a cellphone.