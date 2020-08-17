The Ladysmith RCMP is investigating the death of a pedestrian at the entrance to the Nanaimo airport on Friday.

The RCMP says its officers were responding to an abandoned 9-1-1 call at approximately 1:30 am in the area of Hallberg Road at Timberlands Road.

As police searched the area, they came across a vehicle stopped near the entrance to the airport where a pedestrian had been struck.

People who had been nearby at the time were giving first aid to the victim, but the injuries were too severe.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Ladysmith RCMP is being assisted by a Traffic Analyst from the Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstruction Service.