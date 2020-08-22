You’re invited to ask questions and provide feedback on new proposed safety improvements to Highway 1 near Goldstream National Park.

The province is heading the public engagement process for the new upgraded.

Some of the proposed safety improvements for the highway include:

widening and minor realignment along 1.7 kilometres of road to accommodate the installation of median barriers, wider paved shoulders, roadside barrier and improvements to the Finlayson Arm Road intersection.

Elements to improve active transportation options and the safety and experience for Goldstream park visitors, such as enhancing and protecting an existing trail overlooking the river parallel to the highway, improved parking and trail network connections, a pedestrian bridge over the Goldstream River and a safe pedestrian highway crossing structure.

Due to COVID-19, feedback will be received digitally until September 20th.

The province says all public input received during the engagement period will be considered while the design is advanced and finalized.

The Goldstream Median Barrier Widening project is part of the larger ongoing Malahat Improvement Project.

Over 60% of the Malahat corridor is now divided. Only Goldstream park and a four-kilometre section near the summit between Split Rock View Point and Bamberton remain undivided.

People can learn more about the proposed improvements and submit questions and feedback via an online questionnaire found on the project website here: www.gov.bc.ca/malahatsafetyimprovements