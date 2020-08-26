A Shawnigan Lake resident is one of six Public Safety Lifeline volunteers being recognized for contributions to emergency and disaster response.

Les Dawes is receiving an award from the provincial government for his contributions in radio communications.

The winners are among thousands of volunteers involved in air and ground search and rescue operations.

They help extricate victims trapped by serious motor vehicle accidents, set up communication networks and co-ordinate services for victims of natural disasters.

Public safety minister Mike Farnworth says they are “the people who ask for no recognition,” but he wants to “sincerely thank them for their commitment to public safety and their service.”

There are more than 10,000 Public Safety Lifeline volunteers in British Columbia. Last year, they responded to more than 9,000 incidents.