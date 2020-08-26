August has been a challenging month for administrators, staff and teachers at the Cowichan Valley School district as they prepared for the beginning of school in September.

School District 79 has now released it’s plan for students to return to in-class instruction on September 10th, two days after teachers and administrators return to the schools.

Emails and letters have been sent to parents by each school outlining its the protocols to create controlled environments and learning groups.

Board Chair Candace Spillsbury says the planning has been underway for weeks.

Spilsbury says the plans have been developed with consultation and direction from the provincial health officer, the Education Ministry, the BC Centre for Disease Control and WorkSafe BC to create the plan.

An overall health and safety plan for the district was developed first, and then each school developed its own specific guidelines and protocols.

To learn more about the Cowichan Valley School District’s protocols for a safe resumption of in-class learning during the COVID-19 pandemic you can visit District 79’s website.