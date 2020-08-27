People who visited a two businesses in Sidney a week ago are being alerted to the possibility they might have been exposed to someone carrying the COVID-19 virus.

Island Health is notifying people who visited the locations in Sidney between August 20 and August 22 about possible risk of being in contact with the virus.

One of the two locations is 10 Acres Cafe & Market at the Sidney Pier Hotel & Spa at 9805 Seaport Place in Sidney, Thursday, August 20 between 8 am and 4 pm, and again on Friday, August 21 between 8 am and 4 pm.

The second location is Mary’s Bleue Moon Café at 9535 Canora Road in Sidney on Friday, August 21 between 4 pm and 9:15 pm, and Saturday, August 22 between 9:30 am and 3 pm, or from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Island Health says the possible exposures listed are believed to be low risk.

However, out of an abundance of caution, VIHA is asking anyone who may have visited those locations on the dates and times mentioned to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

For more details visit Island Health’s website.