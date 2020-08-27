Victoria police have arrested 10 of 17 people wanted on drug charges after undercover police officers infiltrated a narcotics market operating in Centennial Square, adjacent to city hall.

The investigation began after a few violent incidents, including shooting at City Hall windows with a compressed air gun, assaults, and two stabbings on August 10th.

Between August 11th and 15th, undercover officers bought drugs from tents in Centennial Square.

The drugs included meth, cocaine, psilocybin and fentanyl.

The undercover police officers found that several of the tents pitched in Centennial Square were primarily for drug trafficking.

They watched as tents would be used on a rotating basis – some nights a person sleep in a tent and the next day it was switched over to drug dealing.