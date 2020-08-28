Health officials in BC plan to begin reporting suspected cases of multi-symptom inflammatory condition in children connected to COVID-19.

There are presently eight cases of MIS-C, a rare but very serious development from exposure to COVID-19 that can occur in children.

All have been reported by BC Children’s Hospital, and all of the children have fully recovered.

In Thursday afternoon’s briefing by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, three new COVID-19 cases were reported on Vancouver Island.

That brings the total number of infections found on the island to 173, with 14 active cases.

Among the cases found on the island, 65 were in the south, 46 were on the central island, and 62 in an area stretching from Fanny Bay to the northern tip of the Island.

In the Thursday briefing, Dr. Henry reported a total of 68 new cases across the province, and one new death associated with COVID-19.

Island Health has reported possible exposures in Sidney, and a restaurant in Courtenay.

Health Minister Adrien Dix says Island Health is now getting so many calls about COVID-19 that more staff is required.

Dix reminds British Columbians to continue to bend the curve, not the rules, and each person must do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19.