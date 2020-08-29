With the CERB end date approaching, WorkBC Cowichan encourages people who are unemployed, on EI, or precariously employed to register and capitalize on the employment resources, tools, and services available to help them find sustainable employment.

WorkBC Cowichan offers a wide range of free virtual and in-person services to aid job seekers on their path to employment, including:

Self-Serve Services:

Virtual Resources

Workshops, job boards & listings, self-assessment tools, labour market information, online support

Access to internet, computer workstations, printers, scanners, telephone, fax

Resume & cover letter assistance

Job search navigation

Employment Services:

Employment Experts

Live Online Workshops & 24-hour virtual workshops

Self-Employment Program

Skills Enhancement

Certificate Training

Wage Subsidy

Single Parent Employment Initiative

Job Start Supports

Employer Support:

Wage Subsidy – up to 50 per cent of wages covered to assist with the cost of training

Access to WorkBC Cowichan’s labour pool

Post for free on the WorkBC.ca job board

WorkBC Cowichan can host and promote online job fairs for businesses

“Our goal is to help people get job ready and acquire sustainable employment – whether they’re starting out in the workforce, looking to change their career path, or struggling to find employment. We help people identify what personal supports and services they are eligible to receive and assist them on their journey to employment,” said Tina McArthur, WorkBC Cowichan General Manager.

WorkBC Cowichan services are available virtually and can be accessed by clients across B.C.

In-person appointments are also available and can be booked through WorkBC Cowichan Centres with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Contact WorkBC Cowichan today to find out how to register and get on the path to sustainable employment.

COWICHAN VALLEY WORKBC CENTRE

Alissa Laurin, Community Engagement Coordinator

alissa.laurin@ethoscmg.com | (250) 634-1527

301 – 80 Station Street, Duncan, BC, V9L 1M4

– with files from Patti Mertz