WorkBC Cowichan set to help people transition from CERB
Logo supplied by: WorkBC Cowichan Valley/Facebook
With the CERB end date approaching, WorkBC Cowichan encourages people who are unemployed, on EI, or precariously employed to register and capitalize on the employment resources, tools, and services available to help them find sustainable employment.
WorkBC Cowichan offers a wide range of free virtual and in-person services to aid job seekers on their path to employment, including:
Self-Serve Services:
- Virtual Resources
- Workshops, job boards & listings, self-assessment tools, labour market information, online support
- Access to internet, computer workstations, printers, scanners, telephone, fax
- Resume & cover letter assistance
- Job search navigation
Employment Services:
- Employment Experts
- Live Online Workshops & 24-hour virtual workshops
- Self-Employment Program
- Skills Enhancement
- Certificate Training
- Wage Subsidy
- Single Parent Employment Initiative
- Job Start Supports
Employer Support:
- Wage Subsidy – up to 50 per cent of wages covered to assist with the cost of training
- Access to WorkBC Cowichan’s labour pool
- Post for free on the WorkBC.ca job board
- WorkBC Cowichan can host and promote online job fairs for businesses
“Our goal is to help people get job ready and acquire sustainable employment – whether they’re starting out in the workforce, looking to change their career path, or struggling to find employment. We help people identify what personal supports and services they are eligible to receive and assist them on their journey to employment,” said Tina McArthur, WorkBC Cowichan General Manager.
WorkBC Cowichan services are available virtually and can be accessed by clients across B.C.
In-person appointments are also available and can be booked through WorkBC Cowichan Centres with COVID-19 protocols in place.
Contact WorkBC Cowichan today to find out how to register and get on the path to sustainable employment.
COWICHAN VALLEY WORKBC CENTRE
Alissa Laurin, Community Engagement Coordinator
alissa.laurin@ethoscmg.com | (250) 634-1527
301 – 80 Station Street, Duncan, BC, V9L 1M4
– with files from Patti Mertz