–From RCMP

Ladysmith RCMP and South Island Traffic Services (SIVTS) are investigating a collision that claimed one person’s life earlier this morning and are seeking the whereabouts of the driver of the suspect vehicle.

Just after 8:30 a.m. this morning, frontline officers from the Ladysmith RCMP were called to multi-vehicle collision on the Trans Canada Highway near Oyster Stolo. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a southbound F150 truck had gone over the high center median and collided with a northbound SUV. A truck and trailer, which narrowly missed the collision remains at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the F150 fled on foot and is believed to stolen another vehicle near the scene. His whereabouts is currently unknown.

Investigators are extremely concerned about the F150 driver’s well-being as he was involved in a high speed collision, and evidence at the scene suggests he is injured, states Staff Sergeant Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP.

A traffic reconstructionist has been called to assist in the investigation, and is working to determine the cause of the collision, which remains unknown at this time. Traffic flow is limited to single lane in each direction, drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting a concurrent investigation and will assist police in determining the deceased person’s identity. Their identity will not be released.